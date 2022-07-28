Kuwait MoH launches blood donation campaign next Tues.

Kuwait: The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it would launch the annual blood donation campaign, which coincided with the 32nd anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.

Speaking to the press, Director of the Department of Blood Transfusion Services at the Ministry Dr. Reem Al-Radwan revealed that the donors would be received at the Kuwait Central Blood Bank in Jabriya area and other centers from 08:00 am until 8:00 pm local-time.

Last year, donors provided 359 blood packets during the campaign, she indicated, calling on citizens and residents alike to partake in this annual humanitarian gesture.