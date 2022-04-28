Kuwait MoI inspects security posts at worship places

KUWAIT: First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made an inspection tour of the security posts deployed at mosques on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt Gen Anwar Al-Barjas, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic Affairs and Operations Maj Gen Jamal Al-Saygh and Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs Maj Gen Farraj Al-Zo’abi as well as other senior security offices, according to a statement by the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media. – KUNA