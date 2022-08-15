Kuwait MoI stops issuing family reunion visas

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s interior ministry has stopped issuing all kinds of family and tourist visas, including family reunion visas, until further notice, informed sources said. The sources explained the decision comes as work is underway to amend the mechanism for issuing visas, with new procedures and conditions to be approved. The sources said all residency affairs departments in the six governorates received verbal instructions on Monday to stop all types of entry visas for expatriates until new instructions are issued. The sources added certain categories of expats such as doctors are excluded from this decision, while family reunion visas that have already been issued are still valid.