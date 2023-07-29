Kuwait Mosque in Egypt’s Giza opens

CAIRO: Kuwait Office for Charity Projects inaugurated the “Kuwait Mosque” Friday at the “October 6th” city in Egypt in the presence of Egyptian Awqaf Minister Mukhtar Jumaah, Mufti Dr Shawqi Allam and Director General of Kuwait Zakat House Dr Majid Al-Azmi. Azmi said the mosque is one of the projects the office has built in Egypt at the wishes of Kuwaiti donors. He said the project is considered a building block for Kuwaiti charity projects in the country.

Azmi added that such projects will always be carried out by Kuwait in friendly and neighboring states. Head of Kuwait office for Charity projects Sarah Al-Mutairi said Kuwait Mosque is an extension of Kuwaitis charity march in many Egyptian governorates. She said the KD 82,000 mosque project, which was financed in full by Kuwait Zakat House, serves the residents of the north of October 6th city which is part of Giza governorate.

She said the Kuwait office has carried out 62 projects in Giza alone. Azmi said humanitarian, charity and developmental work has become a bridge for communication between different peoples and countries. The completed charity projects through the Kuwait Office for Charity Projects in Cario are considered a real interpretation of the deep Kuwait-Egypt relations for centuries. He added the achievements are a true expression of the good will that is in the hearts of Kuwait doners towards their brothers in Egypt.

Advisor at Kuwait Embassy in Egypt Nayef Al-Tayyar said the projects are a confirmation of Kuwait keenness on continuing the developmental role at the Arab and International levels in all fields and to deepen the strong relations between the two people. He lauded the major charity role of Kuwait office in Cairo through Zakat House, carrying out charity projects all over Egypt. – KUNA