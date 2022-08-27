Kuwait mostly grants freedom of religion

By Atyab Al-Shatti

“Freedom of belief is absolute, and the state protects the freedom to practice religious rites in accordance with established customs, provided that this does not violate public order or contradict with public morals.” – Article 35 of the Kuwaiti constitution

Article 2 of the Kuwaiti constitution tackles essential rules on which governance is based in the country, and reflects the identity of the state and most of its people. But it causes ambiguity with interpretation to how government authorities regulate freedom of religion. Article Two of the Kuwaiti constitution is in the first chapter of the constitution, which deals with the details of the state and the system of government.

The explanatory memorandum, which aims to explain the articles of the Kuwaiti constitution, elaborates on this article. The detailed memorandum confirms that the constitution not only stipulates that the Islamic religion is the state religion, but also Islamic sharia is the country’s main reference in governance. Which makes us conclude that the article states the importance of considering what Islamic jurisprudence has prescribed with regards to ruling on any issue related to the state and the country, but with the flexibility to introduce any rulings from any other quarters or sources.

After interpreting this article, conflicts arise, as there are plenty of Islamic jurisprudences the people of Kuwait believe in, while the chosen jurisprudence of the state is the Islamic Sunni-Maliki. Moreover, Christian and Bahai Kuwaitis and other residents are granted the same rights to exercise freedom of belief in the country equally, but implementation of conflicting articles leads to many gaps and shortfalls, considering the fact that there is a lack of a government body that grants permissions to establish worship houses other than Islamic ones, leaving people with a shortfall that is unsolved.

In my personal opinion, it is inaccurate to consider a religion for things; juristic personalities are not actual individuals; companies, institutes, government bodies, countries are not human beings and cannot have a religion or worship. Therefore, it is recommended to reform the article in a way that regulates freedom of religion and grants all individuals equal rights to practice their religious rituals and establish worship houses.