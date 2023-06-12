Kuwait Municipality launches app to report violations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality launched the e-Baladia smartphone application to allow users to report violations more easily. After registering through the app via Kuwait Mobile ID app authentication, people can take pictures of the violation and send them through the app while specifying the type of the complaint. After that, Municipality workers can follow up with the complaint and proceed to remove the violation, the Municipality explained, noting that users should receive a response within 72 hours after filing the complaint.

The app allows field teams to reach the location through GPS, said the Municipality. It’s also equipped with a feature which allows Municipality workers to identify the source of the complaint via Google Maps. The app was launched to encourage active social participation by filing complaints and reporting violations to authorities, said Tariq Al-Mudaini, Director of the Information Systems Department at Kuwait Municipality.

He indicated that Municipality departments handle all complaints seriously and takes all efforts address the violations reported. Furthermore, Mudaini noted that the app will soon be integrated with the Sahel app to make reporting violations even easier.