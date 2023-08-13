Kuwait Municipality launches hygiene awareness campaign

KUWAIT: Acting Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Saud Al-Dabbous, confirmed on Sunday the success of the national hygiene campaign launched by the municipality under the slogan “Our country deserves it.” The campaign raised community awareness on ‘cleanliness’ and compliance with its laws. In his speech, delivered on behalf of Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Fahad Al-Shula, Al-Dabbous stressed the importance of maintaining public cleanliness: “It is the role of every citizen and resident. A clean environment is a human right for all.”

In this regard, he pointed to the importance of the contribution of individuals in maintaining public hygiene, saying: “They are the basic element for the development of societies, which is a common responsibility that ensures the provision of a safe, clean, and sustainable environment.” “There was active participation of the governmental, private, and cooperative sectors and civil society institutions in supporting the campaign (Our Country Deserves), which lasted two months and included the six governorates,” he said.

He stated that the launch of the “Our Country Deserves” campaign in the field coincided with directive by various sectors and in various branches of the governorates to work diligently and seriously, which was reflected in the volume of response to various complaints in a practical and urgent manner. The campaign left the greatest impact in highlighting the effectiveness of this role.

“The impact of the campaign works in enhancing the community’s confidence in the cadres and work teams of the Kuwait Municipality in various governorates, with an emphasis on commitment and performing their roles optimally,” he added. Al-Dabbous praised the great cooperation provided by the Kuwaiti media, as the presence of the campaign’s activities and the work of the Kuwait Municipality at the media level was clear and influential. – KUNA