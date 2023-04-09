Kuwait News’ AI anchor Fedha grabs headlines

KUWAIT: Kuwait News introduced on Saturday virtual reporter ‘Fedha’ (Silver), the first newscaster created by artificial intelligence used by a news service in Kuwait. The Arabic-speaking AI news anchor learns with the help of live videos and works 24/7. In her first broadcast, the anchor introduced herself as ‘Fedha’, the first AI anchor in Kuwait working for Kuwait News, then asked followers to mention the type of news they would like to hear about.

Several global news agencies covered the news, highlighting Fedha in their feed with pictures that show people following news read by the AI anchor, reflecting their understanding of the importance of integrating and using innovative methods into media.

Established in 2006, Kuwait News is a leading online news service in Kuwait with over 1.5 million followers across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms. The new AI news service is the next step in Kuwait News’ journey, which started as an SMS news service then evolved into a news website and entered the social media field.