Kuwait official vows action against media outlets violating vote coverage

KUWAIT: Acting undersecretary at the Ministry of Information Mohammad bin Naji said on Thursday that media outlets violating the parameters for coverage of the 2022 National Assembly elections would be held legally accountable for their actions. In statements to KUNA and Kuwait Television, Bin Naji affirmed that it was paramount for printed, audible, and visual media to respect the law and convey the happenings during elections with credibility, transparency and journalistic integrity. Obtaining a permit from the Information Ministry entailed that media outlets must abide by the law and follow proper procedures, added the official, calling on all those covering the democratic process to be up to journalistic standards.

