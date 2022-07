Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil went up USD 2.05 to USD 114.56 per barrel on Monday as oppose to USD 112.51 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Tuesday.

The price of the Brent crude at the global market rose USD 2.26 to USD 113.89 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which climbed by USD 2.20 to USD 110.63 pb.