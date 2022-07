Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 2.60 to USD 117.16 per barrel on Tuesday, compared with USD 114.56 pb a day earlier, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The price of the Brent crude at the global market plummeted by USD 10.73 to USD 102.77 per barrel, the same with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by USD 8.93 to USD 99.50 pb.