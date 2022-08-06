Kuwait opens school for refugees in Yemen

ADEN: Kuwait’s Al-Rahma International Society recently inaugurated the opening of a model school for refugees in the Yemeni Maarib Governorate. Also inaugurated the start of work on two other schools in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Lahij, benefiting 1,500 students as part of the campaign called ‘Kuwait by your side’ that has been going on for the past eight years.

Raed Ibrahim, head of the Communication Foundation for Human Development, implementing the project, said in a statement to the press on the occasion of opening the edris-1 school, which consists of 15 classrooms, in addition to administrative and technical services areas, in Al-Kharashi camp for the displaced in the Al-Wadi Directorate in Maarib.

Ibrahim added that they have also recently witnessed the building of two other schools with the same name in the governorates of Hadhramout and Lahj, which will provide a suitable learning environment for more than 1,500 students in the three schools, with an average of 500 students in each. Ibrahim pointed out that the project targets displaced children from the first to the ninth grade in the refugee camps in the three governorates, and to provide them with school bags, school supplies, and uniforms, which contributes to providing an appropriate educational environment for their education. – KUNA