Kuwait ophthalmologist shows innovative techniques at Milan conf.

Rome: Dr. Khalid Al-Sabti, a well-known Kuwaiti ophthalmologist, conducted a successful critical surgery via video at an international conference in Milan City in Italy, to become the first Arab surgeon to do so.

The Kuwaiti doctor was among 16 surgeons from different countries partaking in the vitrectomy conference in Milan to display up-to-date retina treatment techniques.

Dr. Al-Sabti conducted a critical surgery using an innovative technique in a video call on the first day of the international conference held this week.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Sabti said he was so proud as a Kuwaiti and Arab surgeon to join an elite of international retina specialists participating in this biennial world conference.

He elaborated that this conference is a significant scientific and medical event where doctors display their up-to-date surgery techniques.

He added that the event focuses on innovative vitrectomy techniques and progress made in robot surgery and artificial intelligence, attracting experts from the US, South America, Europe, Africa and Middle East.

He added that he had conducted a complicated surgery for a myopia patient during the international conference, using a live innovative technique.

He boasted that his presence in this medical event, together with other international conferences, reflect Kuwait’s progress and advancement in the ophthalmological field.