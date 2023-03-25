Kuwait participates in SCO conference

NEW DELHI: Kuwait participated in the international conference of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being held in New Delhi on 23-24 March. Addressing a session titled ‘Reconnect for Stability: Ensuring Secure re-emergence of Eurasia,’ Ambassador of Kuwait to India Jasem Ibrahem Al-Najem said that the SCO has made great contributions to peace, stability, development and prosperity of the countries in the SCO region, as an important platform for regional cooperation in the Eurasia.

He stressed the need to work with all concerned parties to enhance the spirit of the SCO and maintain security and stability in the Eurasia region, by combating terrorism and its financing, drug trafficking, money laundering and transnational organized crime. Al-Najem emphasized the importance of expanding security cooperation, and building a balanced, effective and sustainable security structure in order to eliminate the threat of terrorism, separatism and extremism.

He also pointed out that the induction of some countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council as dialogue partners in the SCO indicates the growing importance of the Organization, which will lead to play a greater role in developing cooperation among Asian countries. Al-Najem highlighted Kuwait’s role in combating terrorist groups, especially with the global coalition to defeat extremist organizations and through its participation in numerous meetings at the ministerial level, adding that it supports continuous efforts with international and regional groups to help the Afghan people achieve their aspirations and basic needs.

First Secretary Khaled Ahmed Al-Askar also participated in the conference. It is worth noting that the SCO is an intergovernmental organization established in Shanghai on June 15, 2001. It currently consists of eight member states including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and India and four observer states including Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia. The regional organization aims to build a multi-centric world order, fully consistent with the rules of international law and the principles of mutual respect, that meet the interests of each country, taking into account their needs and aspirations. – KUNA