Kuwait pearls diving season end in style

By Majd Othman

KUWAIT: Under the patronage of his Highness the Amir of Kuwait Shaikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom Belinda Lewis and Chairman of Board of Directors of Kuwait Sea Sport Club Major General Fahad Al-Fahad, the Sea Club on Thursday concluded the ceremony of “Al-Qafal”, marking the end of the 32nd annual pearl diving heritage trip.

The ceremony that was organized by the Naval Heritage Committee of the club, is aimed at celebrating the end of Kuwait’s diving season, and saw the return of the old diving ships to the club shore. The ceremony began with “Al-Qafal” which means opening the sea oysters that contains earnings of pearls from the divers. The event was attended by the families of the divers and featured several sea arts and cultural music at the end of the ceremony.