Kuwait plans key projects to promote youth leadership

CAIRO: Kuwait plans to introduce a number of marquee endeavors designed to thrust its youngsters into leadership roles, the chief of its public authority for youth said on Sunday, citing progress his country has made towards youth development.

The progress Kuwait has made in its efforts to further engage with the nation’s youngsters has propelled the country to the 27th spot in an Arab Youth Development Index, Dr Mishaal Al-Rabee said on the sidelines of pan-Arab talks on youth development.

Kuwait used the talks as a platform to unveil projects it has in store to allow youngsters the chance to assume leadership positions, added the official, highlighting the necessity for more regional cooperation on the matter. – KUNA