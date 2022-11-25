Kuwait PM: Gov’t puts its resources at citizens’ disposal

Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Friday the country spared no efforts to provide its citizens with all necessary resources.

This came in a televised speech the Premier delivered to his children participating in the 38th annual conference of the National Union of Kuwaiti Students – USA Branch (NUKS-USA).

His Highness the Prime Minister announced a 50 percent increase in financial allocations to the Kuwaitis studying abroad in a manner that embodies the country’s belief that Kuwaitis are their country’s promising future.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf expressed delight at communicating with the Kuwaiti students at the conference, wishing all of them every success.

Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf voiced his support to those students so that they can achieve their desired goals, and meet aspirations of their relatives and the dear homeland.

His Highness the Premier expressed great greetings to the students’ parents who removed obstacles and created an appropriate climate for their children to help them bear responsibilities.