Kuwait PM receives leader of UK House of Commons

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday at Seif Palace visiting Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt, and her accompanying delegation, with the attendance of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Barrak Al-Shaitan.

The meeting was attended by the head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dekheel Al-Dekheel, Undersecretary of His His Highness the Prime Minister’s Diwan Sheikh Khaled Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, and Head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s Office Hamad Bader Al-Amer. – KUNA