KUWAIT: His highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah’s representative, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah met on Monday with the Tunisian Prime Minister Dr Najla Bouden. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, in which both sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties on all levels. – KUNA