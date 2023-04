Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah visited the Kuwait Fire Force’s headquarters on Wednesday.

His Highness the Prime Minister was briefed on the force’s preparedness and response during the country’s expected heavy rain, along with measures being taken to protect people and properties.

He, further, listened to the force’s officials about their plan, in collaboration with other state bodies concerned, to deal with any potential accidents.