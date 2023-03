Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, in presence of Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, welcomed visiting Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt and his accompanying delegation at Bayan Palace on Wednesday.

His Highness the Prime Minister’s Office Chief Hamad Bader Al-Amer and Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs Ambassador Ahmad Abdulrahman Al-Baker were present at the meeting.