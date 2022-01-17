Kuwait police arrest man with 22 kg of narcotics

KUWAIT: Kuwait police arrested a man in possession of 22 kilograms of narcotics valued more than KD 250,000 ($825,000), the Interior Ministry announced yesterday. The arrest came during an operation after authorities obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s house, the ministry explained, adding that police found one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and a sensitive electronic scale during the search.

The suspect, an Arab resident, admitted that he worked for a drug dealer of his nationality who had been deported from the country. He also revealed a large amount of narcotics, about 21 kg, hidden inside three fire extinguishers, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, noting that it has taken legal measures against the accused and referred him and the seized items to the proper authorities.