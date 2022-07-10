Kuwait police find body of missing child

KUWAIT: Ahmadi police found the body of a child who went missing a few days ago, while investigations revealed that he was murdered by a family member, the interior ministry said.

Police were able to locate the crime scene following intensive investigations, and discovered that the suspect had murdered the child then buried his body, the ministry explained in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect is in police’s custody and will face legal procedures as further investigations are ongoing in the case, the ministry added.