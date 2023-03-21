Kuwait Ports Authority inaugurates Shuwaikh port project

KUWAIT: Kuwait Ports Authority on Tuesday inaugurated the first phase of a project to redevelop and rehabilitate the docks of Shuwaikh port, with a length of 1,330 meters, that costs about KD 48.75 million (about $160 million). In a statement, the authority said that the project, which will take 36 months, will be implemented by contract with the Korean company Hyundai and the Gulf Construction and Marine Works Company.

The project is one of the authority’s main projects that fall under the development plan for a New Kuwait 2035, and will include maintenance work for the western dock of the port and maintenance of the suspended part of dock 8, added Kuwait Ports Authority. This would achieve a great diversity in the types of ships received by Shuwaikh Port, increasing the number of ships throughout the year, and positively reflecting on the movement of commercial goods exchange.

The project is in line with the directives and decisions of the Council of Ministers to raise the efficiency of the flow of incoming food supply and maintain food security in the country, added the authority, noting that it is currently working on designing four other projects within the development plan.

Oil spill under control

In another development, the official spokesman for the Kuwait Oil Company, the Deputy Executive President for Administrative Affairs, Qusay Al-Amer on Tuesday said the oil spill accident is still under control and specialized emergency teams are present at the site and working around the clock. The concerned work teams continue to make maximum efforts to fully control the leakage as well as following all procedures based on international standards, Al-Amer said in a statement.

Al-Amer reassured citizens and residents that there is no impact on public health or safety as a result of the accident. The production and export operations are proceeding normally and have not been affected, while the concerned teams are working to ensure that no harmful emissions have leaked out, he noted. The KOC had declared a state of emergency following an oil spill in the west of the country. – KUNA