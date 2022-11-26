Kuwait positivity volunteer team members meet

KUWAIT: Members of the Kuwait positivity volunteer team met on Thursday to discuss topics of concern to the society to protect the environment and confront problems resulting from climate change and desertification, and attempts to remedy them.

The team discussed means to greenify residential neighborhoods and agreed with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources to adopt means to strengthen relations with governorates and have a practical method to follow projects that must be implemented in Kuwait.

An initiative was made by the director of landscaping at PAAAFR Ghanem Al-Sanad to support and help fulfill several programs and offer services that elevate the society in all aspects. He said the biggest obstacle is a lack of budget to combat desertification.