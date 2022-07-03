Kuwait Premier League kicks off August 25th

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Football Federation announced that the Kuwait Premier League for the upcoming sports season (2022/2023) ) will start on the 25th of August with a new system. The First Division will begin on the 28th of the same month as the competition of His Highness the Amir’s Cup will be launched on the 23rd of January while His Highness the Crown Prince Cup will kick off on October 18.

The Super Cup will be on the 6th November. The director of competitions department Dr Hamed Al-Shaybani said at the press conference held on Sunday that the Premier League, which includes 10 clubs will be held in the first phase of the two rounds system – to be divided into two groups. The clubs at the seventh to tenth place will compete among themselves to avoid relegation.

The federation has made some changes in order to increase the number of matches in the season to raise the level of competitiveness between clubs, which contribute to improving the technical level of Kuwaiti players. Al-Dihani pointed out that the Federation, as part of its keenness to support the clubs decided to give the winner of the Premier League KD100, 000. The second-place finisher will receive KD60,000 dinars, while the third-place finisher will receive KD40,000.

The Federation also decided to award cash prizes to the clubs that will occupy the top six positions in the first phase of the league to encourage players to do their best and provide their best level – calling for cooperation of clubs with the Federation to make the local sports season a success. The Federation seeks to discover and train a great number of talents – underlining that interest in young players as the best way to improve the national teams.

The assistant secretary general for technical affairs and teams Badr Abdul Jalil said in a speech at the conference that next season will see the intensification of the establishment of championships for some stages – from 6 years to 14 years.