Kuwait Prime Minister attends Dar Al-Jamayel heritage live show at JACC

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attended yesterday under his patronage the first heritage live show ‘Dar Al-Jamayel’ at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre (JACC). On this occasion, His Highness the Prime Minister wished Kuwait and its people more progress and prosperity, especially during Kuwait’s 61st anniversary of independence and 31st anniversary of liberation. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his pride in this show which depicts Kuwait’s cultural and artistic image.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, State Minister for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Information and Culture Hamad Rouh El-Din and several senior officials have attended the show.

Rouh El-Din affirmed that the national celebrations this year have a special character that reflects the interest of the political leadership and government. The celebrations are being also held under auspices of the Minister of Information and Culture, who launched a unique image of representing the Kuwaiti heritage by involving many popular groups of various kinds in the national activities. – KUNA