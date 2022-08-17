Kuwait Prime Minister receives Interior Min., senior officials

Kuwait: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah recevied at Seif Palace on Wednesday, the Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, accompanied with Undersecretary of the Interior Ministry Lieutenant-General Anwar Abdullatif Al-Barjas, Head of Kuwait’s State Security Apparatus Lieutenant-General Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Director General of the General Department of Investigations Major General Fahd Ibrahim Al-Dosari, His Highness the Prime Minister also received Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic and Operations Affairs Major General Jamal Hatem Al-Sayegh, Assistant Undersecretary for Ports Security, Major General Mansour Mahmoud Al-Awadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Nationality and Passports Affairs Fawaz Suleiman Al-Mashaan, Assistant Undersecretary for Financial Affairs and Support Services Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al-Sabah, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs Major General Abdullah Issa Al-Rajeeb, Assistant Undersecretary for Special Security Affairs Major General Abdullah Saffah Al-Mulla, Assistant Undersecretary for Criminal Security Affairs Major General Hamed Manahi Al-Mutairi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Office of the Minister of Interior Major General Hamid Ahmad Al-Baloul, and Assistant Undersecretary for Education and Training Affairs Major General Badr Mohammad Al-Baloul.

His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his sincere congratulations to the leaders who assumed their new positions, wishing them success.

The meeting was attended by the Director of the Office of His Highness the Prime Minister Hamad Badr Al-Amer.