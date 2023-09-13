Kuwait qualify for U23 Asian Cup 2024 finals

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Olympic football squad drew 2-2 with Iraq, leaders of Group F of the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday, securing a ticket to the final round of the cup. The encounter, held at Kuwait Sports Club Stadium, saw a goalless first half before Salman Al-Awadhi scored the opener for the Blues in the 48th minute. Bander Al-Salameh doubled Kuwait’s lead in the 65th minute.

Iraq, undeterred, were able two come back with goals from Dhul-Faqar Younus in the 69th minute and Mustafa Al-Korji in the 70th minute. Kuwait ranks second in Group F after Iraq on goal difference, with seven points each. Qatar’s iconic Lusail Stadium, which staged the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, will host the first match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup. The finals, which will take place from April 15 to May 3 next year, are also a qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. – KUNA