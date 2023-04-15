Kuwait reaffirms support for Syria nation unity

KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reaffirmed his country’s principled and unwavering backing for Syria’s national unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposition to interference in its internal affairs. The minister made the remark during unofficial talks on the sidelines of a suhur (pre-sunrise meal) banquet hosted by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Jeddah on Friday, and attended by the foreign ministers of the GCC countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

He said Syria is an important Arab country and principal part of the Arab national security system and had undeniable historical contributions to the enrichment of human civilization. With the Syrian crisis entering its 13th year, Syria, its people and neighboring countries have suffered security, political, economic and humanitarian impacts, he said, regretting that regional international interference in its affairs has disrupted regional security and stability, thus creating a breeding ground for terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian crisis, Kuwait has adopted a principled stance based on giving no political, financial and military backing to any party, and, instead, favoring a political and peaceful solution to the crisis and allowing humanitarian aid access, he said, pointing Kuwait hosted three donor conferences to ease out the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Kuwait also attended several international conferences on the humanitarian situation in Syria and put forward several initiatives in this regard through its non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (2018-2019), he said, boasting that air traffic between Kuwait and Syria has not been suspended since the crisis hit the country.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke highly of Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries for their initiatives aiming at resolving the Syrian crisis through political and realistic solutions. In this context, he reiterated the necessity of finding a political solution to the Syrian crisis, based on maintaining this Arab country’s unity, security, stability and Arab identity only for the good of its people.

However, he stressed, this solution should be built on sound foundations and frameworks and in line with relevant Arab resolutions, mainly genuine and tangible confidence-building steps by the Syrian government by releasing prisoners, identifying the fate of missing people, facilitating the repatriation of refugees and displaced persons, delivering humanitarian aid to the needy, resuming constitutional committee activities and, finally, reaching national reconciliation. – KUNA