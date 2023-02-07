Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends aid to quake victims

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: After a massive earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria, Kuwait Red Crescent Society launched its initial airlift to the affected areas on the orders of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. “In cooperation with Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, Kuwait Red Crescent Society is delivering aid to both affected countries, Turkey and Syria,” Dr Musaed Al-Enezi told Kuwait Times.

KRCS has already gathered medical equipment to support Turkish victims, Deputy Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Anwar Al-Hasawi saidin a press release. He also said two aid flights have been dispatched and two others will be sent on Thursday. Each plane carries tons of medical equipment in response to the Turkish Red Crescent Society’s requests. It also carries volunteers from KRCS who are responsible for distributing medical equipment to the victims of the earthquake.

The volunteers have been trained on first aid and are prepared for emergency cases. He also said KRCS is collaborating with the Turkish Red Crescent Society, besides other humanitarian organizations that are specialized in this field. Hasawi said there will be arrangements with the Turkish Red Crescent Society in order to distribute the supplies by fire forces to the victims. In addition to the airlift, KRCS has prepared a campaign for donations that can be done online or personally at KRCS location. KRCS always takes part in supporting victims either by organizing donation campaigns or through our partners and the local donators in Kuwait, he said.

With regards to Syria, Hasawi said KRCS agreed with Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization, which includes more than 20 national societies, to deliver supplies to victims in Syria donated from Kuwait. A bank donated KD 1,000,000, in addition to other companies and locals who participated in the donation campaign. He also praised the foreign ministry for helping KRCS by providing airplanes and contacting Kuwait’s embassies, the ministry of defense for providing military aircraft, and the ministry of health for providing medical support.