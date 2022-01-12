Kuwait registers new record of 4,548 COVID cases

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced yesterday a record 4,548 new infection cases with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) registered in the previous 24 hours, in addition to zero deaths. With the new contamination cases, Kuwait’s caseload climbed to 446,547. MoH spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement that the medical authorities recorded 741 new recovery cases, increasing the overall count of the cured to 415,608, noting that the proportion of the healed as compared to the total number of the cases reached 93.1 percent. Dr Sanad also revealed that deaths remained at 2,473. As to the number of people still receiving medical treatment at intensive care units, he said that there were 17 patients in these wards as of yesterday; up from 15 the previous day. The whole count of the cases with confirmed infection that continue to receive treatment has reached 28,466 and the number of people that are treated at the COVID-19 wards has stood at 200. Also in the same duration, the medical staff conducted 35,335 PCR tests with the whole number of these examinations soaring to 6,308,844, Dr Sanad said, also noting that the proportion of the infection cases to the tests reached 12.9 percent. —KUNA