Kuwait reiterates condemnation of repeated violations on Al-Aqsa

NEW YORK: Kuwait reiterated on Wednesday its strong condemnation and denunciation of the “repeated violations” on Al-Aqsa Mosque, deeming these acts a provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide and an explicit threat to the freedom to worship. “These events, in addition to being a continuous episode of a series of flagrant violations of all international conventions and resolutions, are also considered a spur to destroy the pillars of stability in the region and a reason to fuel the feelings of hatred, extremism and violence,” Kuwait’s permanent representative to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi told a Security Council debate on the Middle East situation. Al-Aqsa Mosque is subject to “repeated violations, whether by the Israeli occupation forces or by settlers,” Otaibi added, most recently yesterday.

‘Dangerous escalation’

Palestinians in the occupied territories have also repeatedly fallen victim to a “dangerous escalation,” including “crimes and systematic attacks committed by Israel – the occupying power,” he added. He renewed calls for the international community, in particular the Security Council, to play its role in holding the Zionist entity’s forces fully responsible for the repercussions of these crimes, illegal and provocative practices in Jerusalem and the Haram Al-Sharif, and violations against the defenseless Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites. On this, he stressed the importance of collective action in order to intensify international efforts to restore a comprehensive calm and focus on reviving the peace process in the Middle East.

The Zionist entity’s policies, which aim to ensure control over occupied Palestinian lands, to change the demographics and ensure the highest number of settlement activities in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, confirm its unwillingness to reach a comprehensive and just peace agreement with the Palestinians, he said. These ongoing violations have led to the displacement of many Palestinian families after losing their property and homes to demolishment. Meanwhile, the perpetrators of these crimes have escaped without accountability, he explained. “There is no doubt that the absence of accountability and the continuation of impunity anywhere and at any time will necessarily lead to an expansion of the cycle of violence and a prolongation of the conflict and will lead to a reduction in opportunities for sustainable peace and security,” he underlined.

Journalist’s assassination

The Kuwaiti diplomat reiterated his condemnation of the assassination of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh by the Zionist entity’s forces as she was carrying out her duty to cover crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Jenin two months ago. This crime is in violation of international laws and norms requiring an immediate, independent and transparent international investigation to ensure that those responsible are identified and brought to justice, he said.

Separately, he reiterated Kuwait’s full support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in its belief in the vital and important role the UN body plays in alleviating the suffering of Palestinian refugees. He also called on the international community to continue supporting the UN agency’s role of providing health, educational and relief services to Palestinians. Kuwait adheres to the Arab, Islamic and international position, which affirms that peace is the strategic option and that the two-state solution is the only permanent, comprehensive and just solution to the crisis, he added. – KUNA