Kuwait reiterates support to Ukraine’s independence

Kuwait’s Cabinet on Tuesday reiterated support to Ukraine’s independence and to international efforts to end disputes and protect civilians’ lives. During an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday held to address the latest developments regarding the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Cabinet said it watched “with great regret and concern” the situation in Ukraine and expressed its rejection to the use of force. Furthermore, it called for adhering to international law in terms of honoring countries’ sovereignty and solving conflicts through peaceful means.
