Kuwait renews adherence to UN charter’s goals

NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait has renewed adherence to the multi-party international order and objectives of the United Nations convention for sake of boosting global governance to maintain the human race’s security and peace. The Kuwaiti stance was expressed by Minister Plenipotentiary Talal Suleiman Al-Fassam during the first deliberations by the UN General Assembly of the UN Secretary’s report themed “our common agenda.”

The novel coronavirus has inflicted heavy losses for humanity at various levels, thus it has become imperative to boost social, health, economic and environmental systems, Fassam said, noting necessity to recover from impact of the pandemic reach equality for all peoples of the world. He called for enhancing the women role and achieving gender equality with respect of rights and chances and spare the next generations the scourge of wars.

Moreover, the Kuwaiti envoy noted the need to specialize priority for achieving sustainable development on a collective basis for all peoples of the world. Furthermore, the Kuwaiti delegate said that solidarity of the nations is a necessity to eradicate poverty and secure equal opportunities for all peoples of the world for education, health, political participation, as well as with respect of empowering the youth and women. – KUNA