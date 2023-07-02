Kuwait renews call for ‘more transparent’ UN Security Council

NEW YORK: The State of Kuwait renewed its support for a more transparent, efficient and accountable UN Security Council, stressing its full support for efforts that achieve aspirations towards the full implementation of the Council’s resolutions as the body responsible for maintaining peace and security around the world. This was relayed during councilor’s Abdulaziz Ammash speech to the UN General Assembly when discussing the Security Council report.

Ammash took note of the long-suspended issues on the council’s agenda, namely the 75-year-old Palestinian issue, saying that this is a call to seriously examine the causes of continuous regression of the situation. The notable restriction on the council’s work in light of what the world is undergoing from accelerating challenges and unprecedented threats should drive member states to enhance the council’s work mechanism, and augment intergovernmental negotiations aiming to reform the council, the Kuwaiti official said.

The state of Kuwait, he expounded, had joined and supported a number of reformative initiatives, including signing the Code of Conduct which calls upon all UNSC members to not use the Veto to stop any credible draft resolution intended to prevent or halt crimes against humanity, apartheid or war crimes. On the intergovernmental negotiations, Ammash commented that the session underwent tangible positive developments, including launching a website which contains documents presented during the session, as well as TV broadcasting of said intergovernmental negotiations. Ammash stated that active change is achieved through true desire and cooperation, and voiced hope for more flexibility and innovation in raising the council’s efficiency and transparency. – KUNA