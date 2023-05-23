Kuwait renews commitment to Palestinian cause

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The Embassy of Palestine, in cooperation with the Kuwait Cartoon Association, held on Monday the ‘75th Anniversary of the Palestine Nakba’ exhibition at the headquarters of the association. Ambassador Ahmad Al-Baker, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Arab World, affirmed the historical position of Kuwait in supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting the actions of Zionist forces.

He said Kuwait has been the first supporter of Palestine since the beginning of the struggle, defending the just cause regionally and internationally. “Kuwait opened its doors to receive Palestinian brothers and provided them with means of a decent life, supporting all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause to guarantee the end of the occupation, the return of refugees and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of June 4, 1967,” he said.

Baker renewed Kuwait’s continued support and principled commitment to support the Palestinian right to confront the Zionist occupation, saying the international community must shoulder its responsibilities to end this occupation and provide protection to the brotherly Palestinian people.

Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub said what distinguishes this year’s anniversary is the United Nations’ decision to consider May 15 annually as the memory of the Nakba of Palestine, which revealed the international community’s recognition of the Palestinian Nakba. “The recognition indicates the (Zionist) narrative is not true, as according to them Palestine was a land without a people, and a people without a land came to it. The recognition by the United Nations and the international community stresses the Palestinian cause is just, acknowledging the massacres committed against the Palestinian people,” he said.

The ambassador said the Nakba is a continuous crime, which means the Palestinian people, since 1948, have been suffering from occupation, displacement and killings. Tahboub praised Kuwait’s position since the twenties of the last century, as it provided all support to the Palestinian people and was by Palestine’s side in all international forums, adding Kuwait is considered one of the most important pillars of political support for the Palestinian cause financially and morally.

“The exhibition talks about all stages of the Nakba from 1948 to the present day. Today’s attendance proves some countries and peoples see the Palestinian cause as a just cause, and we hope that we will celebrate the liberation of Palestine very soon,” Tahboub concluded. Head of Kuwait Cartoon Society Muhammad Thalab said the society will support the Palestinian cause by holding similar events, affirming their responsibility as cartoonists, where art is the most powerful weapon to support just causes.