Kuwait renews support for Ukraine sovereignty

KUWAIT/NEW YORK: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Tuesday held an extraordinary meeting to follow up on the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine military confrontation on all levels to ensure the country’s security and provision of all necessary needs to citizens and expats. The Cabinet members, led by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, listened to a presentation by Foreign Minister, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on the international developments politically. The minister stressed Kuwait’s firm and principled stance rejecting the use of force or menacing to use it against countries. Kuwait is following, with great concern and regret, the deteriorating situations and growing tension in Ukraine, the minister said. The State of Kuwait underlined the importance of adhering to the principles of international law and the UN Charter that govern relations amongst states, based on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and the principles of good neighborliness, and resolving disputes peacefully.

Kuwait asserted the necessity of respecting Ukraine’s independence and affirmed its full support to all international efforts aimed at de-escalation, self-restraint, settling international disputes by peaceful means, and taking necessary measures to protect civilians and ensure their safety, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser said. He further explained measures taken by the Foreign Ministry to follow up the crisis and take necessary measures to mitigate any possible effects in this regard. Meanwhile, the Cabinet listened to a presentation by Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Abdulwahab Al-Rashid on the measures made by the ministry and Kuwait Investment Authority to assess the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Kuwait and the measures taken to alleviate its repercussions. Moreover, the ministers listened to a clarification by Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahd Al-Shariaan on the efforts exerted to face this crisis and its challenges to ensure the provision and stability of prices of all basic food supplies and the strategic stock in Kuwait.

Threat to peace

In New York, Kuwait’s Representative to the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi stressed the need of respect for the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. In his address to the Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday on the conflict in Ukraine, he urged immediate halt to the bloodshed, noting that diplomacy is the only recourse. The UNGA session is discussing Ukraine crisis after the UN Security Council failed to shoulder its responsibility for addressing a serious threat to peace and security not only in Europe by the entire world as well, Ambassador Otaibi noted. The multi-polar world order, based on respect for the international law and the UN Charter, undergoes critical and delicate conditions that brought to the test the UN ability to defend its founding objectives laid down 76 years ago, he reminded. The escalating hostilities resulted in serious tragedies, including scores of casualties among civilian population and extensive material damage, which require from all of us to stand in unison against the conflict and work for activating the mechanisms of peaceful settlement, he urged. Welcoming the Ukrainian-Russian talks, held yesterday in Belarus, the Kuwaiti envoy voiced hope for holding more rounds of talks with a view to reaching a peaceful solution.

Ambassador Otaibi stressed Kuwait’s commitment to the principles of the international law and the UN Charter, noting that these principles materialized the concept of collective security. Kuwait staunchly rejects the use of, and the threat to use, force as a means of settling disputes among different countries, he said, noting that the UN Charter provides he said, noting that the UN Charter provides the necessary legal parameters for governing the international relations. He voiced profound concern over the deteriorating situation in Ukraine, reiterating the call for commitment to the provisions of the International Humanitarian Law, the human rights and the UNSC resolutions relating to protection of civilian lives and infrastructure. He reminded the warring parties of the need of greater political will to address problem pursuant to the UNSC Resolution 2474, unanimously adopted in 2019 on persons reported missing during armed conflict. Ambassador Otaibi renewed Kuwait’s support to the efforts of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as well as the UN and regional organizations to deescalate the conflict and ensure civilians’ access to humanitarian aid. — KUNA