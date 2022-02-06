Kuwait reports 4,232 new COVID cases, two deaths

Kuwait reported 4,232 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday in addition to two deaths and 4,712 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs reached 87, up from 86 on Saturday. The number of patients hospitalized increased from 549 to 567, while total active cases dropped from 53,909 to 53,427. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests reached 14.9% while the percentage of recovery reached 90.3%, according to the health ministry’s bulletin.