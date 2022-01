Kuwait reported 5,592 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday in addition to two deaths and 5,236 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs increased from 84 on Saturday to 89 on Sunday. The number of patients hospitalized increased from 469 to 496, while total active cases rose from 50,431 to 50,785. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests increased from 16.6% to 18.4%, while the percentage of recovery remained unchanged at 90.1%, according to the health ministry’s bulletin.