Kuwait reports 6,515 new COVID cases, one death

Kuwait reported a record 6,515 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday in addition to one death and 5,063 recoveries. Meanwhile, the number of patients in ICUs increased from 73 on Wednesday to 86 on Thursday. The number of patients hospitalized also increased from 408 to 410, while total active cases rose from 47,484 to 48,935. The percentage of daily new cases to new tests dropped from 20.4% to 18%, while the percentage of recovery remained almost unchanged at 90.1%, according to the health ministry’s bulletin.