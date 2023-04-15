Kuwait-S Korea trade volume hits $13 billion

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Trade volume between South Korea and Kuwait reached $13 billion in 2022, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kuwait Chung Byung-Ha said, noting the country is hoping to increase trade between the two countries. On the sidelines of an iftar banquet hosted on Thursday for local media, Ambassador Chung highlighted that Korea and Kuwait have been close since the start of their bilateral relations, stressing the importance of strengthening the relationship between both countries in the fields of trade, education, tourism and most importantly, people-to-people connections.

Chung revealed the Korean Embassy has signed an agreement on establishing the Korean Language Institute at Kuwait University, adding an expert in the Korean language has been selected and will arrive in Kuwait at the end of April to start Korean classes at the end of May or June.“We are also planning to host some cultural events. A sporting event will be held too, where a well-known Korean taekwondo team will display a demonstration and performance in May,” he said.

Regarding Korean companies, Chung said 14 Korean companies are working in Kuwait, mostly in major construction projects. “Korea also exports automobiles and cosmetics, which are widespread in Kuwait,” he said. The ambassador said the ministry of public works is interested in Korean companies maintaining the roads of Kuwait. “The dialogue still ongoing with representatives of seven embassies in Kuwait. The ministry is keen on keeping the roads in a good condition. Later this year, we will see more projects by Korean companies,” he said.

Chung confirmed that online visa application is available for Kuwaitis, while non-Kuwaitis have to apply for a tourist visa through the embassy, and it is issued within a week. On the medical sector, Chung said: “We are in the final stage of Jahra Hospital that will be under Korean management. Kuwait also sends patients to top private Korean hospitals. We have a memorandum of understanding with Kuwait to receive some patients.” Chung concluded by praising local media efforts, saying some Korean officials will soon visit the country to discuss comprehensive topics. Korean cuisine was offered at the iftar that was held at ambassador’s residence in Mishref.