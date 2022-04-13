Kuwait, Saudi Arabia renew call to delimitate Divided Zone’s boundary

KUWAIT: Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, acting as a single negotiating party, renewed call on Iran Wednesday to delimitate the eastern boundary of the Submerged Divided Zone. This came in statement by the Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry, in which it emphasized that previous calls to hold the negotiations were not met. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia “had previously invited the Islamic Republic of Iran to negotiate the delimitation of the eastern boundary of the submerged Divided Zone but these calls were not met,” it said.

It explained a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on December 24, 2019, to expedite development and exploitation of the Dorra oil Field, located in the Submerged Divided Zone. In March, 2022 Saudi’s Minister of Energy, and the Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, and Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable energy agreed to begin work on exploiting the Dorra field. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia both affirm “their right to exploit the natural resources in this area” and will continue to work towards this objective, said the Ministry. – KUNA