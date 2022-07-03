KuwaitOther News

Kuwait says Saudi Hajj preparations extraordinary

RIYADH: Chief of Kuwaiti Hajj Mission Farid Emadi meets Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabih. - KUNA

RIYADH: Chief of Kuwaiti Hajj Mission Farid Emadi commended Sunday Saudi Arabia’s early Hajj preparations, calling the organization extraordinary. The Kuwaiti Mission affirmed in statement that this came during meeting between Emadi and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabih in Makkah, where the two discussed a slew of Hajj and Umrah related topics.

Emadi commended their efforts in facilitating the Hajj process, enabling pilgrims to preform Hajj rituals with complete ease and no hindrances. He further commented that he hopes for this Hajj season to be as successful as previous ones and wishes for all pilgrims to return home safely after completing their rituals. – KUNA

