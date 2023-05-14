Kuwait sends 7th relief aid plane to Sudan

Kuwait: The seventh relief aid plane, filled with 10 tons of relief aid, departed Kuwait on its way to Sudan, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Sunday.

KRCS’s head of public relations and media Khaled Al-Zaid told KUNA that the campaign would hopefully lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people and help aid them during their ordeal.

The relief aid campaign would maintain the air bridge between Kuwait and Sudan to ensure the arrival of much needed materials, he affirmed.

The Kuwaiti government, under the directives of the leadership, kick-started a relief aid campaign to help brethren in Sudan as part of Kuwait’s commitment towards this urgent humanitarian issue.