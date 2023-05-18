Kuwait sends 9th relief aid plane to Sudan

Kuwait: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Thursday that the ninth relief aid plane carrying 10 tons of relief aid has departed Kuwait on its way to Sudan.

KRCS’s head of public relations and media Khaled Al-Zaid told KUNA that the relief aid campaign would maintain the air bridge between Kuwait and Sudan and would continue to ensure the arrival of much needed materials He added that the campaign would hopefully lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people and help them during their ordeal.

He noted that KRCS, in cooperation with the Kuwaiti government, has sent 90 tons of relief aid to Sudan since the beginning of the campaign.

The Kuwaiti government, under the directives of the leadership, kick-started a relief aid campaign to help Sudanese people as part of Kuwait’s commitment towards this urgent humanitarian issue.