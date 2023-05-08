Kuwait sends fifth aid aircraft to Sudan

Kuwait: The State of Kuwait on Monday dispatched its fifth Air Force plane carrying 10 tons of medical supplies to violence-hit Sudan.

The aid plane is part of the recently announced airlift, directed by the country’s political leadership, aiming at helping the Sudanese people amid their country’s tough circumstances due to ongoing fighting there, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Public Relations Manager Khaled Al-Zeid told KUNA.

He added that Kuwait would keep sending its relief aircraft to Sudan via the humanitarian airlift, noting that over the last years Kuwait had greatly contributed to easing out the humanitarian situation due to Sudan’s natural disasters.

The KRCS official affirmed that Kuwait’s humanitarian aid reflects the strong and firm relations between Kuwait and Sudan, and shows its determination to help all affected world countries only out of its humanitarian role.

The Kuwaiti cabinet had decided to dispatch urgent relief and medical aid to Sudan under the direction of the country’s political leadership.