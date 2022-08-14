Kuwait sends first envoy to Iran in over six years

TEHRAN: Kuwait has sent its first ambassador to Tehran since a downgrading of relations in 2016, Iran has announced. Kuwait recalled its ambassador and the United Arab Emirates downgraded relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia that year cut ties with its regional rival, with Bahrain following suit. That came after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh’s execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Al-Nimr.

Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh, Kuwait’s new ambassador, presented his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday night. Kuwait’s foreign ministry confirmed Munaikh was appointed envoy to Iran. Iran already has an ambassador in Kuwait. Kuwait has maintained relatively good relations with Tehran under a foreign policy balancing ties with its larger neighbors.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have had no diplomatic relations for six years, but have held talks, hosted by Iraq, since April last year in a bid to mend ties. The kingdom’s foreign minister has said there has been some progress in five rounds of discussions, but “not enough”. The UAE said in July it was “considering” appointing an ambassador to Tehran, which Iran said it expected “soon”. – Agencies