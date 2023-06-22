Kuwait sends two ambulances in aid aircraft to Sudan

KHARTOUM: A military cargo aircraft, carrying nearly 15 tons of medical assistance, arrived at Port Sudan Airport on Wednesday as part of the Kuwaiti humanitarian air corridor for Sudan. The aid cargo, which includes two ambulances donated by Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), food and clothes, translate into action the sovereign instructions for helping the brotherly people of Sudan, KSR Director General Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said.

This is the second aid flight from Kuwait this week and the 16th since the launching of the Kuwaiti humanitarian air corridor aiming to alleviate the suffering of the people of Sudan from the ongoing conflict. Earlier this week, Kuwait urged the warring parties in Sudan to restore calm and stability, practice self-restraint, engage in peaceful dialogue and put the interests of the Sudanese people above all considerations.

Counsellor of Kuwait Mission to the UN Office in Geneva Abdullah Al-Khubaizi highlighted, in a speech on Tuesday to an enhanced interactive dialogue held by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the situation of human rights in Sudan, the linkage between political stability and economic recovery. Khubaizi expressed profound concern over the impacts of the armed conflict on the humanitarian situation in Sudan, saying that the crisis led to increasing waves of internal displacement and exodus into neighboring countries.

“The State of Kuwait reminds the warring parties of the need to respect the provisions of the international humanitarian law and human rights law, and empower the international aid agencies to deliver assistance to impoverished people,” he added. UNHRC interactive dialogue is part of the 53rd regular session of the UNHRC to continue until July 14.

The opening session heard a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk who regretted that “the reckless, senseless conflict in Sudan was taking place in a context of total impunity which had resulted in a human rights and humanitarian crisis.” That crisis is “unfolding at an alarming rate, on a devastating scale and with a complexity not seen before in the country,” he said. – KUNA