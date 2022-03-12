Kuwait sets new controls for governorates to accept donations

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah issued a decision setting controls by which Kuwait’s governorates can accept gifts and donations from inside or outside the country. The new decision raised questions on the need to allow governorates to collect donations especially from organizations outside Kuwait, while some MPs even raised concern regarding the potential that this practice might leave harmful effect on national security, according to their speculations.

The government released a statement defending its decision, saying that it helps make sure that donors are not entitled to any privileges or securities in exchange of their donations, and ensures that donations are made as per controls protecting Kuwait’s unity, sovereignty and stability. Kuwait’s governorates have twinning agreements with various cities around the world and the new decision sets clear mechanisms to use donations collected as part of those agreements and make sure that they are spent appropriately, Government Spokesman Dr Tareq Al-Mezrem further explained in the statement.

The new controls, published in the state’s official gazette ‘Kuwait Al-Youm’ today, allow governorates to accept gifts and donations from individuals, as well as governmental and nongovernmental organizations including those in other countries, in order to set up or improve projects or enhance services presented within the governorate.

The gifts or donations can be in cash or other means, according to the decision, and must meet the following conditions to be accepted: It must not leave harmful effects on Kuwait’s unity, sovereignty and social stability; Must have a legitimate goal that does not violate public order or Islamic values; Must not be offered in exchange of any privileges or priorities presented to the donor. Furthermore, the decision prohibits governorates from asking for gifts or donations. It gives governors the authority to give initial approval on a donation request or reject it before submitting it to the Cabinet for final say.